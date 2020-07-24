The entertainment industry is still nowhere near back to normal, and studios are trying to adjust to the new state of things in any way they can. Recently, Paramount announced a massive reshuffling of the release dates for some of their biggest upcoming movies, including Top Gun: Marverick, A Quiet Place Part II, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Upcoming Paramount Release Dates :

6. The Tiger's Apprentice: Previously February 11, 2022 (wide), is now February 10, 2023 (wide).

It comes as no surprise to see Paramount pushing their movie release slate to mid-2021 and early-2022. In fact, it would be surprising if the dates are not delayed yet again at some point, considering there is no foreseeable end in sight to the closing down of theaters and spike in infections that have kept the film industry on tenterhooks for the whole of 2020. In a joint statement, Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson and his international colleague Mark Viane affirmed Paramount's belief in the theatrical experience.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters. We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

While Paramount has stayed away from video on-demand releases for their biggest movies so far, it is likely that at least a couple of films from the delayed slate will wind up on streaming platforms, as a means of recouping some of the massive losses suffered from the incessant release delays on completed films and inability to start work on new projects.

Both Sonic the hedgehog 2 and Top Gun: Maverick are expensive movies that are designed to be special effects and stunt-heavy offerings best viewed on the big screen. On the other hand, smaller budget features like A Quiet Place Part II and Jackass, while highly anticipated, might be able to turn a profit if released on VOD.

For now, fans have a long wait ahead before they will get to see the above-mentioned films, many of which were initially supposed to have already debuted this year, as was the cast with A Quiet Place Part II, featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The duo had already begun promoting their movie when news of the global lockdown stalled its release. Hopefully the next time they begin promotions, it will end more happily, with the safe release of the film in theaters. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.