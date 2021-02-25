If you've been waiting for yet another streaming service to add to your app queue, Paramount+ is almost here. We have some important new information about the latest streaming service, which actually used to be the now defunct CBS All Access. ViacomCBS has been teasing their big CBS All Access rebrand for months now, including an entertaining Super Bowl ad campaign from a few weeks ago. With so many streaming services out there, will Paramount+ be worth your money? While that will be entirely up to you, we have some details that may help your decision making process.

Paramount+ will have "way more content than CBS All Access had," according to Tom Ryan, CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming division. The new platform is building from the CBS All Access service, but with a whole new set of original programs, live sports, news, and on-demand content. When it launches on March 4th, Paramount+ will be the home of over 2,500 movies and over 30,000 TV shows, which means that it will be a major player for TV fans. This includes shows from CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and more. Movies from Paramount and MGM, along with other studios will also be available right from the start.

One of the big selling points of Paramount+ at the moment is their own take on the hybrid theatrical release, which Warner Bros. led the charge on late last year. Within 45 days of their theatrical release, highly anticipated movies like Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place 2, and Mission: Impossible 7, will be available to stream from home. For many people, this is a big selling point, especially since movie theaters are still, for the most part, closed. In addition, the streaming service will have exclusive titles like the new Beavis and Butthead movie, along with the Workaholics reunion movie.

New seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard will be available on Paramount+, along with upcoming original shows. Yellowstone spin-off 6666, the highly anticipated Halo series, Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown, a Criminal Minds reboot, and the Frazier reboot are just some of the titles to look forward to. However, Paramount+'s vault is absolutely massive, which will be open to subscribers right from day one. Old MTV shows and specials, including MTV Unplugged, VH1's Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, The Real World, and more will be available on March 4th.

Inside the NFL is moving from Showtime to Paramount+, which is big for sports fans. Also, the streaming service has acquired the rights to broadcast worldwide soccer games. Paramount+ has two plans costing $5 a month and a higher level at $10 a month. The higher price will give subscribers an ad-free experience, except when watching live television shows and sporting events. The streaming service will not include live local channels, which could be a deal breaker for some. In the future, the service will give the options to add on Showtime or other streaming packages. At $10, Paramount+ is attempting to lure subscribers away from other services. You can head over to the official Paramount+ website to start your subscription.