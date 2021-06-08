Alongside some of the biggest streaming apps available now, Paramount+ has entered the highly competitive market and is looking to make its mark. Originally launched as CBS All Access in 2014, the ViacomCBS owned service was rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, following the 2019 re-merger of CBS and Viacom. With 36 million subscribers currently, Paramount Plus is looking to expand even more. They will be adding over one thousand new movie titles this week alone.

And the move seems very necessary. HBO Max recently merged with Discovery+. Disney, Netflix, and Prime Video are available globally with millions of subscribers. Paramount+ will start streaming Paramount Pictures' theatrical releases after a 45-day window in movie theaters. So, you can expect to stream A Quiet Place Part 2 from July. Paramount's sci-fi thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be exclusively streaming on the platform from June 10.

The animated children's film Paw Patrol: The Movie will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting Aug. 20, the same day it hits theaters. Here's what Tom Ryan, CEO of the recently formed ViacomCBS Streaming division, had to say.

"The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination."

Here are a few notable movies arriving this week:

Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section

Like a Boss

The Hustle

Valley Girl

What Men Want

Fighting with My Family

The Little Hours

The Dictator

I Love You, Man

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tropic Thunder

No Strings Attached

Hello, My Name Is Doris

The School of Rock

Rocketman

Judy

Florence Foster Jenkins

The Wolf of Wall Street

Revolutionary Road

71

The Soloist

The Birdcage

The Full Monty

Little Women

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte's Web

Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child's Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Sematary

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3 & 4

Arachnophobia

Starting with the release of iCarly revival on June 17, Paramount+ subscribers can also look forward to the newest seasons of shows like EVIL, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Good Fight all arriving this summer. Here is the line-up of new and returning series coming to Paramount Plus.

60 Minutes+

The Challenge: All Stars

EVIL(June 20)

From Cradle to Stage

The Good Fight(June 24)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

Rugrats

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars(June 24)

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked!(June 24)

Why Women Kill

Younger

Star Trek: Lower Decks (August 12)

Behind the Music's (July 29)

There is also a change in pricing. After HBO Max, Paramount+ is now launching an ad-supported plan called The Essential Plan starting from $4.99/month. But offline downloading won't be available to users and nor they will get access to CBS Locals. In addition to the Essential Plan, Paramount Plus Premium Plan will still be priced at $9.99 a month and include commercial-free entertainment options as well as access to CBS Live feeds and sports. Paramount Plus is available online at paramountplus.com; on mobile devices via the Paramount Plus app for iOS and Android, and on TV and PlayStation.