ViacomCBS' upcoming Paramount+ streaming service is preparing to launch next month, so they brought along some heavy hitters to help promote at the Super Bowl. Did anybody ever think they'd see Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart partying with Beavis and Butthead? They all made it to the peak, after a series of teases from various CBS shows and characters being stuck in a cliffhanger for a few weeks. Stewart, Beavis, and Butt-Head are far from the only invites to this summit party, which is a pretty amazing feat when thinking about the public health crisis.

We previously saw Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, the MTV Award Astronaut, Blue Bloods' Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), The Good Fight's Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Star Trek: Discovery's Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Pike (Anson Mount), and Spock (Ethan Peck), along with S.W.A.T.'s Hondo (Shemar Moore), and more trying to get to the top of Paramount mountain. In the Journey to the Peak Super Bowl culmination, we learn that they all made it. We also learn that Stephen Colbert is the bartender.

In the commercial, Gayle King throws up her and hands and states, "I'm going home," but Patrick Stewart reminds her, "Oh, silly goose, you are home - we live here now on Mount Paramount. Isn't it glorious?" From there, a dance party begins with all of the connected characters in one place, sorta-kinda dancing to SpongeBob SquarePants, but only the creepy girl from The Ring really seems to be into it. It's a bizarre ad, but that's exactly what it's supposed to be. Plus, it gives new eyes watching the Super Bowl a chance to see that CBS All Access has been rebranded to Paramount+.

ViacomCBS is proving to be a major player in the streaming market with its branding change. Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS announced the rebranding in September 2020. "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," he said. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy." As the new Super Bowl commercial proves, Paramount+ has a lot of power, thanks to their massive library.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 3:30pm PST tomorrow, and there will likely be a lot of new entertaining ads for the world to see. We've already seen a Wayne's World reunion for Uber Eats with the help of Cardi B, but Paramount+ brought out a ton of heavy hitters to announce the new streaming subscription service. As for who will win between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is unclear at the moment. While we wait to find out, you can check out the massive summit party above, thanks to the official Paramount Plus YouTube channel.