The found footage horror shenanigans will continue in spring 2022. Paramount Pictures has just revealed that Paranormal Activity 7 has secured a new release date. The upcoming entry in the long-running and highly-successful horror franchise is now set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. As has been the case with many major releases that were on deck heading into the year, the movie will now be arriving much later than previously expected.

Paramount, like every other studio in town, continues to contend with the situation at hand. As the old adage goes, the show must go on. But how it goes on and when it goes on is very much up in the air. As such, the release date calendar has proved to be an ever-evolving thing that is more of a rough template, instead of a rock-solid list of things for movie lovers to look forward to. With that, Paranormal Activity 7 was bumped back by a full year, It had previously been set to debut on March 19, 2021. The state of things, being what they are, made that impossible to accomplish.

Much remains mysterious about the next entry in the Paranormal Activity series. A new filmmaker will be brought in to direct but the identity of that person has yet to be revealed. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day), who wrote several previous installments in the franchise, is returning to help guide the project. At first, Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum made it sound like Landon was going to write the script. Landon later clarified that won't be the case. Rather, he is going to help "set a new course." So he will probably ultimately take on a producer role.

Story details for the movie remain entirely under wraps at this time. There is also no word regarding casting at this point. The Ghost Dimension, which was released in 2015, is the most recent entry in the series. At that time, it was billed as the final installment. Though, in the world of horror where there is money to be made, few reliable money-makers are ever truly dead.

The studio recently shuffled around quite a few items on its to-do list. For one, the upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes was pushed back a full year as well to October 2021. Paramount also recently set a date for the much-anticipated Scream 5, which will also bring the horror goods to early 2022 on January 14. Lee Daniels' untitled Billie Holiday movie has also found itself on the calendar for February 12, 2021. Lastly, the Clifford the Big Red Dog also moved a year and is now set for November 5, 2021.

To date, across six movies, the Paranormal Activity franchise has grossed more than $890 million at the global box office. That includes the 2007 original, which remains one of the most profitable movies ever made. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.