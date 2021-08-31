There seems to be a lot of good things coming for horror fans this Halloween, and now Paramount have announced that the newest addition to the Paranormal Activity franchise will be coming to Paramount+ in time for the spooky season along with a new documentary on the making of the new installment. An exact release date is still to be announced, but both will be premiering well before All Hallows Eve arrives.

"A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise," Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, revealed. "We'll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween."

Paranormal Activity 7 is written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank, which stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayers-Brown. There are currently no details on what the plot may look like, but the movie is not expected to follow the pattern of the previous movies, which followed the same core group of people and how the evil entity followed them and their family over a long period of time. The film was originally announced last year, and then nothing more was heard until last month when it was confirmed by producer James Blum that the movie was complete.

"Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta -- it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we'd been down," Blum said in relation to doing a new installment. "So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don't even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago."

The movie is certainly going back to basics, using a relatively low-key cast and a meager budget of $20,000, which is very much in line with the original Paranormal Activity when it made its debut in 2009. As well as the movie itself, the "making of" documentary is something else to whet the appetite of those who like to see exactly what goes into the production of movies, and a perfect addition to Paramount's new Halloween offerings.

The new Paranormal Activity movie, which is still awaiting a full title reveal, was originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic, but was then announced to be keeping a theatrical release date of March 4, 2022. Following a shake-up of the release schedule, Paramount were seen to drop Paranormal Activity from its schedule, instead opting for a Paramount+ only release although until today it was assumed that the release date would remain as March next year. With many movies being delayed again, it seems that Paramount are looking to cash in by giving the movie a more appropriately timed release date.