Christopher Landon is returning to the franchise that helped make his career, as the filmmaker is set to write Paranormal Activity 7. Landon, who most recently directed Happy Death Day and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2, built his career writing installments of the found footage horror franchise. Now, as revealed by producer Jason Blum, he's returning to bring the series back with a new installment.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind Paranormal Activity, has been promoting The Invisible Man as of late. During a recent interview, Blum was asked about the status of the seventh movie in the long-running series, which has been in development since last year. Blum decided to reveal that Christopher Landon will be the one cooking up the story. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are doing a new Paranormal Activity. We have Chris Landon, who wrote almost all of them, he directed one of them, he's really kind of the showrunner of the Paranormal Activity series, and he's coming up with Paranormal Activity 7. Which is not the title of the movie, but it is the seventh Paranormal Activity."

Christopher Landon boarded the series as a writer with 2010's Paranormal Activity 2. Landon then wrote 3, 4 and the fifth entry, 2014's The Marked Ones, which he also directed. The most recent sequel came out in 2015 with The Ghost Dimension. Landon didn't write or direct that movie, which was billed as the final installment at the time of its release. Yet, money talks, so we're getting another one. Blumhouse has built its reputation by making micro-budget genre movies that often do big business at the box office. When that happens, they are exceedingly good at turning those hits into franchises, with Paranormal Activity being the earliest example of that.

Plot details are completely under wraps for the time being. As Jason Blum mentions, the title won't be Paranormal Activity 7. It's possible we could be heading toward a reboot of some kind to help freshen things up. Christopher Landon is currently finishing an untitled horror/thriller starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, which is expected to arrive sometime this year. Unfortunately, last we heard, Happy Death Day 3 isn't in the cards, but that will free him up to get working on this project.

Across six movies, starting with the original breakthrough found footage horror hit in 2007, the Paranormal Activity franchise has earned more than $890 million at the global box office. Considering the combined production budgets add up to less than $29 million, it's not at all surprising that Paramount and Blumhouse are teaming up for another go-around. Paranormal Activity 7 is currently set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the sequel are made available. This news comes to us via The Evolution of Horror podcast.