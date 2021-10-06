Paramount+ has just released the extended trailer for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. We are headed to Amish country with our heroine researching relatives and tracking down her family tree. A couple of pals have come along to document the adventure. Thank goodness their cameras had electricity, now we can all watch the mayhem! Hit the lights! And look out for that two-headed lamb.

While the plot has been kept tightly under wraps, the Paranormal Activity 7 trailer appears to show a young woman named Margot wanting to track down her biological family, and she has succeeded She's welcomed by her long lost relatives who belong to an Amish community. She and her pals join in the customs and pitch in with the chores, and generally seem to be getting along, being fascinated with a culture that's new to them. Things get weird real fast! My gosh, that potato peeling granny! I will never peel a spud and not think of those 2 seconds of Grandma's hand! That's gonna need more than a band-aid.

Cut to a precious little girl brushing her homemade doll's hair revealing that Margot's mother, who Margot assumes is dead, is still kicking it with her new found family. Cut to that church sitting all by it's lonesome in the middle of the woods with no roads leading to it? Cue the demons and the panicked breathing, and those glowing eyes of those being recorded! You've sucked me back in Paranormal Activity!

Jason Blum had hinted when speaking with Collider, that this new installment would be a reboot, instead of building on the existing story. "Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta -- it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we'd been down," he said. "So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don't even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago."

The cast includes Roland Buck III, Jill Andre, Emily Bader, Tom Nowicki, Gunner Wright, Henry Ayres-Brown and Wesley Han. Christopher Landon has returned to write his third installment in the series. He's also writing a polar opposite project, rebooting his dad, Michael Landon's hit 1980s TV show, Highway to Heaven. What a wild mix!

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be released exclusively on the streaming service Paramount+ on October 29. You can also catch the documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, on October 29, as well. Find out everything you would want to know about the Paranormal franchise starting from the origin story to the present, from the makers themselves.