And the Oscar goes to Parasite! In what might be one of the most surprising wins in recent memory at the Academy Awards, director Bong Joon-Ho's acclaimed thriller took home Best Picture at the Oscars, beating out 1917, Sam Mendes' World War I epic, which was the heavy favorite to win the top prize. Instead, Parasite has made history, as it becomes the first foreign-language movie to win the award.

Parasite was competing for the nights top prize alongside the likes of Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit. Ultimately, as they announce the Oscar winners one by one, it was the South Korean entry that bested the competition to mark down its place in the Hollywood history books. Last year, Roma was viewed as a legitimate contender to become the first foreign-language movie to win Best Picture, but it lost out to Green Book.

It was a huge night for Parasite overall, as the movie won four of the night's biggest prizes, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and International Feature Film. When the movie won for screenplay, it made history by becoming the first Oscar win for South Korea ever at the Academy Awards. Bong Joon-Ho joked during his first acceptance speech that "I am ready to drink tonight." In total, the acclaimed feature was nominated for six awards. The only two Parasite lost were Production Design, which went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Film Editing, which went to Ford vs Ferrari.

This is only the eleventh time in the more than 90s years that the Academy Awards have been honoring cinema that a foreign-language movie was nominated for Best Picture. Grand Illusion, Z, The Emigrants, Cries and Whispers, The Postman, Life is Beautiful, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Letters from Iwo Jima, Babel, Amour and Roma all were nominated previously. However, none of them were able to close the deal. Bong Joon-Ho's stylish thriller about a lower-income family scamming their way into an upper-class household, on the other hand, was able to get the job done. The movie's official Twitter account thanked the Academy by sharing an image of an Oscar statue with a censorship bar blurring the eyes, which recalls imagery from the Parasite poster.

Aside from being an awards season darling and trailblazing piece of cinema, Parasite has also proved to be a massive commercial hit. To date, it has earned $165 million worldwide and counting. Undoubtedly, that number is going to climb in the coming weeks thanks to its big night. HBO is also developing an English-language remake with Adam McKay (The Big Short), which will be produced as a limited series, with Bong Joon-Ho heavily involved.

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now." The cast of 'Parasite' takes the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture.#Oscarshttps://t.co/TvhL8xeJATpic.twitter.com/J1jdv4fqiT — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020