If there is one thing that quarantine has gifted many of us, it's time. At points, seemingly endless time to take on new projects. While many have struggled, understandably so, to be productive, one brother perhaps redefined the meaning of the word dedication. He spent months dubbing Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho's modern masterpiece, in English so that his sister would finally watch it.

A YouTuber who goes by the name OggyOgga recently uploaded a video detailing the process. As he explains in the beginning, he loves Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in one of the biggest surprises at the Academy Awards in recent history. However, because it is in Korean, his sister refused to watch it. When he discovered that his sister merely didn't want to read subtitles, OggyOgga did the unthinkable and decided to dub the whole movie himself. The caption provided with the video speaks volumes about the undertaking this project became.

"I've been working on this video for 7 months, it's been epic."

While he admits that the self-produced English version wouldn't be as good as the original, he wanted to make an effort to make the Parasite dub "watchable." OggyOgga then set about casting his production, recruiting a few friends and even his family to do various voices for the characters. He even showcases the process of doing all of the voiceover work. For one of the voices, he had to commission someone using the site Fiverr, which was done on the cheap. But still, the level of dedication just to get his sister to watch a widely-acclaimed movie is truly staggering.

The work didn't stop there though. The audio had to be edited, and this absurdly committed man didn't just focus on the voices. He went about recording all of the necessary sound effects for the track as well. Not to spoil it for those who intend to watch the full video, but the truly charming part of the whole thing is once the video is all edited together and he holds a little premiere for his family. Luckily, as viewers, we do get to see some of the final product. Copyright laws be damned. This is just one man's opinion, but I have personally heard worse dubs that were released for the general public.

It's hard to know what Bong Joon-ho would think about an English dub of his movie in the first place, but one has to imagine a filmmaker would enjoy seeing this level of commitment from a fan who just wanted someone to see the movie. Parasite proved to be a tremendous success commercially as well, earning $257 million at the global box office. It also set a streaming record when it debuted on Hulu following its big night at the Oscars earlier this year. So, for most people, subtitles weren't a big issue, it would seem. You can check out the full video documenting the undertaking over at OggyOgga's YouTube channel.