The Best Picture winner Parasite has proved to be a big hit for Hulu. Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning drama recently started streaming on Hulu exclusively and, after just one week, it has already started breaking records. As it stands, the movie is now the second most-watched movie overall, passing many other massive Hollywood blockbusters and critically-acclaimed pieces of cinema in the process.

According to a new report, Parasite has amassed more streams in just one week than big movies such as How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, A Quiet Place, Transformers: The Last Knight and Creed II, amongst many others. What is most impressive about the statistic is that most of these titles have been available on Hulu for months, meaning they have had a lot more time to amass views. Granted, people are currently practicing social distancing and that provided a great deal of potential viewership for Parasite, especially considering it was coming off of its big night at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

This is just the latest in a long list of growing accomplishments for Parasite. Bong Joon-ho's inventive thriller was met with near-universal praise from critics (currently sitting at 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), which propelled it to massive success at the global box office, earning $254 million worldwide, including $53 million domestically. That paved the way for a huge awards season that culminated at the Oscars. The movie walked away with four of the night's biggest prizes, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. It marked the first time in history that a non-English language movie won Best Picture. 1917 was the heavy favorite heading into the ceremony so it also served as something of a big surprise.

Parasite centers on the Park family, the shining example of aspirational wealth. The Kim family, on the other hand, represents the other side of the economic scale. What they lack in money, they make up for with street smarts. These two families are brought together through chance, or perhaps fate, and form a complicated, symbiotic relationship. This delicate ecosystem between the Kims and Parks is threatened in an unexpected turn of events, causing an inevitable collapse. The cast includes Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jung Hyeon-jun and Jung Ji-so.

While Hulu has long been a haven for those who enjoy independent movies, this represents a huge win for diversity in Hollywood. Even after its historic Oscar wins and run at the box office, Parasite is proving to be a massive hit quite unlike what most modern blockbusters in Hollywood. The future of the movie business is deeply uncertain right now, given everything that's going on, but whatever the future may hold, this little success story will surely have a role in shaping content decisions, which could mean more original stories and more tales outside the norm. This news comes to us via IndieWire.