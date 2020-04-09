Hulu has been taking some time to troll Parasite critics who are upset about having to read subtitles. Bong Joon-Ho's latest project took home four Academy Awards earlier this year, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Picture. The fact that it was able to take home those two awards seemed to cause some confusion and controversy amongst certain people. The South Korean black comedy overcame some major hurdles to get some long-overdue success for director Joon-Ho, but some people are still not happy with the movie or the fact that it's not in English.

Hulu announced that Parasite was now streaming exclusively on their platform earlier this week. They celebrated with a post on Twitter, which has gotten some criticism. One person called Bong Joon-Ho's movie "pathetic," to which the streaming service said, "It won... four Oscars." Obviously, winning Academy Awards doesn't automatically make a movie amazing for everybody, but it's a good start in determining when something will be arguably better than a lot of other things to choose from.

Others responded to Hulu be calling them out for making a foreign language movie available on their site. "It's not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what's going on," said one Twitter user. "Sound is such a huge part of movies and it being in a different language is so [weird]." Hulu was able to come back with the perfect troll for commenters wishing Parasite was in English: "If you don't want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean!" The world does have a lot of extra time on its hands, so maybe some people can learn some Korean.

While a lot of people in North America can't seem to wrap their heads around reading subtitles, there were more than enough Parasite and Hulu supporters in the comments. First of all, a lot of people are excited for a chance to finally see the movie and see what all the fuss is about. Plus, there were people who saw the movie in theaters and they're happy to be able to see the movie again. Lastly, there were more than enough people who were there to see what the Hulu social media account would post in response to the critics.

Hulu subscribers were not disappointed when seeing some of the clap backs to the Parasite hate. While the streaming service could not respond to every little criticism, they helped out plenty of people who were looking for other subtitle options, like Spanish. Regardless, this is a big win for Hulu since so many people are staying indoors. They may even see some new subscribers, thanks to the inclusion of Parasite alone. If that wasn't enough, they also have Bong Joon-Ho's Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), Mother (2009) and The Host (2006). You can check out some of Hulu's Twitter account trolling below.

