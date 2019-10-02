The second trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Parasite has been released. Along with new footage, we are treated to critical blurbs about the movie hailing it as a masterpiece. The dark satire premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and it went on to take home the event's prestigious Palme d'Or. Now, there is an aim to release it domestically in time for awards season, which seems like a very wise choice for Neon. It looks like Ho has hit another one out of the park with Parasite, which opens in theaters later this month.

The first Parasite trailer was pretty cryptic and did not offer up very much in terms of the story. The second trailer gives us a better look at the story, but it (thankfully) does not offer any spoilers. Instead, we are treated to critical blurbs about the movie with many outlets claiming Bong Joon Ho's latest project is a masterpiece, amongst other glowing reviews. It's been hard to find anyone saying anything negative about the movie, which is pretty rare. The trailer also focuses on more of the thriller aspects of Ho's latest project, teasing some darkness.

Parasite invites us to meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. However, things start to go off the rails as the twisted narrative starts to take hold.

The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, Parasite showcases Bong Joon Ho at the top of his game. The movie has all of Ho's trademark cinematography tricks, including the cold visuals and cinema fans are calling it a "must-see" movie.

Parasite hits select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 11th with a wider release in the weeks following. In order to keep spoilers form getting out, many early reviews are urging potential viewers to see the movie as soon as they possibly can, which is another testament to the work of Bong Joon Ho. The Korean language drama has picked up a lot more steam after the recent Fantastic Fest screenings, so if you're on the fence, you may just want to start looking for local showings right now.