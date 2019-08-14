Neon has unveiled the first trailer for Parasite. This is the latest from acclaimed director Bong Joon-Ho, who previously helmed beloved movies such as Snowpiercer and Okja. This time around, the filmmaker has turned his attention toward a Korean-language drama that has about as much buzz on it as any movie of this size possibly can at this point in the year. And after watching this first trailer, it's easy to see why.

The trailer has something of a quirky vibe to it at the start. We see a distinction painted between two families on very opposite sides of the socioeconomic spectrum; one affluent and one not so much. They end up mixing it up with one another and that presents some pretty unique situations. However, it's obvious something is hiding underneath the surface level story, which isn't revealed by this trailer. Though, the critical boastings that are pasted all over the back half of the trailer make it clear this movie has some surprises in store for viewers.

Parasite took home the Palme d'Or, the top prize at Cannes earlier this year, which put it on the radar in a big way. The cast includes Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik and Park So Dam. While it's clear the studio wants to keep the mystery intact, in an interview with High On Films after its Cannes debut, Joon-ho Bong explained what he wants people to take away from the experience, which is, in itself, revealing.

"I just hope that it gives audiences a lot to think about. It is in parts funny, frightening, and sad, and if it makes viewers feel like sharing a drink and talking over all the ideas they had while watching it, I'll wish for nothing more."

Parasite centers on the Park family, the picture of aspirational wealth, as well as the Kim Family, who are rich in street smarts, but that's about it. Through either chance or fate, these two families are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. A plan is cooked up by the college-aged Ki-woo whereby the Kim children position themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a mutually beneficial relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide luxury services while the Parks bankroll their entire household. However, things change when a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' situation and a savage fight for dominance erupts, threatening to topple the whole thing.

So far, critics have responded very kindly to the poignant drama, as it holds a perfect 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 70 reviews counted. Surely the studio is banking on that love carrying it to box office success, as well as some possible Oscar nominations a little later in the year. Parasite is set to arrive in theaters in the U.S. on October 11. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Neon YouTube channel.