Paris Hilton is reportedly running for president of the United States. She made the announcement on social media earlier this week, posting photoshopped images of herself in the Oval Office and in front of a pink White House. She is taking the lead from another former reality TV star, Donald Trump, by adopting his campaign slogan with a slight tweak. Instead of Make America Great Again, Hilton wants to Make America Hot Again, which is a reference to the catchphrase she was known for using in the early 2000s.

As for who her running mate will be, Paris Hilton has announced that she would like popstar Rihanna to be her vice president. Rihanna has yet to respond to the informal endorsement from Hilton. Additionally, Hilton thinks that the White House could use some redecorating. "I've decided the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman's touch," she said on social media. In reality, she has not announced a party platform or any policies, which leads one to believe that this is just a publicity stunt of some kind to promote some upcoming line of handbags or maybe her new line of Boss Babes dolls.

The Paris Hilton 2020 presidential campaign news comes just days after rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West announced that he would be running for president against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. West doesn't believe in policies, but he believes in ideas, like decorating the White House as if it were Wakanda from Marvel's Black Panther. He then went on to say that he is "one of the most powerful humans." West's announcement has been met with a number of reactions, though a lot of people are claiming they would vote for him.

Even Paris Hilton has fans on social media who claim that they would actually vote for her to become the next president of the United States. While that may get a lot of laughs, it's not a whole lot different from when Donald Trump announced that he would be running for president in 2015 as some people laughed at the idea. He too was a reality TV star and came from money, who also had a huge line of his own products like Trump Steaks, and did not have political experience. The two even have their own hotels. Hilton could be a contender.

Kanye West's campaign announcement was also met with jokes, though he could have a real chance at winning if he sticks with it. This is 2020 and President Kanye West just sounds right in line with how this year has worked out thus far. Maybe he and Paris Hilton will merge their campaigns. That might make them virtually unstoppable from taking the election from former Vice President Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump. You can check out some of Paris Hilton's Instagram posts promoting her presidential run above.