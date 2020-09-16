Paris Hilton revealed her real voice in a new interview. She insists that she has been pretending to be dumb this whole time as a character. One of Hilton's trademarks is her valley girl baby voice that she has been using since the early 2000s while starring on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. She has a new documentary that just came out which goes into her life in great detail, exposing some trauma from her past at the same time. Being known as a "dumb blonde" is not something she wants to be remembered for. Hilton explains.

"This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never truly known who I am... The real me is someone who is actually brilliant. I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just really good at pretending to be one."

Paris Hilton continued, noting she doesn't want to be "remembered for some airhead, but the businesswoman" she is. Hilton has taken over many projects over the years in an effort to separate herself from her family wealth. When asked about what the difference between her character and the real Paris Hilton, she replied, "There's so many differences. With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead. And in real life, I'm the exact opposite."

When asked about her documentary, This Is Paris, she said that she hopes that viewers can find the real Paris in it. "I think when people see the film, they're gonna see a completely different side. And they're gonna see I am a human and I do have feelings. And they're gonna understand me a lot more. I know there's so much more to me than what they thought." So far, it seems that viewers have been responding well to the documentary, which debuted on YouTube earlier this week.

When asked about her reasoning for the documentary and the timing, Paris Hilton said, "I'm very proud of all my accomplishments and I feel that there's just been so many misconceptions about me. I wanted to show people who I really was." In the documentary, she can be heard stating, "I don't even know who I am sometimes" after a montage of people making fun of her voice. In addition to her party lifestyle that has been well documented by the press, Hilton has 19 product lines.

Paris Hilton has been a singer, a DJ, a runway model, and a lot more. In This Is Paris, she hopes the world understands what she has been doing over the past 20 years when building her brands. Hilton also touches on the infamous sex tape in the documentary, along with the abuse she suffered as a teenager in a boarding school. She says she has heard from families who have pulled their children out of facilities like that after hearing her story. "It's exciting that this is making a difference and going to help save children's lives," she added. You can check out Paris Hilton's real voice above, thanks to the Sunrise YouTube channel.