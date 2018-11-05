An incredibly popular song is being turned into a movie. Pop duo The Chainsmokers have launched their very own production company and one of the first items on their agenda is to turn their hit song Paris into a feature film. They've tapped Mickey Rapkin, writer of the book Pitch Perfect, which went on to inspire the successful trilogy of movies, to pen the screenplay.

The song was released in 2017 as the lead single from their debut album Memories...Do Not Open. It went on to become a huge hit, entering the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and, as of this writing, the official video has 141.6 million views on YouTube. Apparently, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, the two men that make up The Chainsmokers, feel that's enough to justify a movie. The two had this to say about the project and their new Kick The Habit production company in a statement.

"We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick The Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. The age of being only a musician is over and we're excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects."

Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent, has been appointed as COO and president of Kick The Habit Productions. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult for artists to make money simply with their music in the industry these days. It's become more common for artists to venture into Hollywood in order to try and further their success elsewhere. The Plain White T's are currently looking to turn their hit song Hey There Delilah into a TV series, for example. In a very different music-to-movie adaptation, we also recently learned that Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria, Call Me By Your Name), is adapting Bob Dylan's album Blood on the Tracks for the big screen. Marcus had this to say about the new venture.

"Drew and Alex have a deep connection to their fans, not only through their music, but through what they stand for and represent: transcending preconceived limitations, pursuing one's passion, entrepreneurialism, and a commitment to living an authentic life. They don't just sing about these themes in their hit songs, it's who they are."

At the present time, there is no word on exactly what the story depicted in the Paris movie adaptation will entail. The song is said to be inspired by a friend of the band who was looking to escape everyday life and wound up battling a serious drug addiction. So there could actually be some meat on those bones, narratively speaking. There is also no indication currently on who could wind up in the director's chair or when the project could go in front of cameras. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.