Wrestling horror movies are on their way to become a niche sub-genre. Just last week, we learned that WrestleMassacre was coming to DVD and Digital streaming this summer. Now, we have word that Parts Unknown will be here before the end of July, and it's sure to give WWE fans some thrills and excitement away from the now-empty wrestling arenas. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for Parts Unknown, and it promises to be a wild ride on the way to ring.

The summer movie season is all but dead. We're getting three movies this August, which include Tenet, Mulan and Bill and Ted Face the Music. Aside from that, horror fans have really had to scramble to find something new. WildEye releasing has been trying hard to fill the gap. And they're even responsible for dropping WrestleMassacre on our bloodthirsty heads. Now comes the perfect companion for the ultimate deadly wrestler double feature. The official press release from WildEye Releasing states the following.

"The world of wrestling meets the bloody battlefields of horror in this July's Parts Unknown. After losing their livelihoods, a crazed family of disgraced professional wrestlers embarks on a spree of murder and carnage to satisfy a deal made with a demonic entity from another dimension."

William DeCoff, Alexandra Cipolla, and Sarah Michelle star in a Richard Chandler film! Parts Unknown body slams onto DVD and Digital July 7 from WildEye Releasing. Sarah Michelle, who plays Kitty Von Strasser in the movie, shouldn't be confused with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who, herself, has made her name in horror with such classics as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Scooby-Doo and two Grudge movies.

Sarah Michelle is on her way to being another scream queen crowned alongside Gellar, having already appeared in such horror fare as Night of the Naked Dead, Gilgamesh, Chainsaw Maidens From Hell and Catch of the Day 2: You Die at Dawn.

WildEye Releasing has released the new trailer for Parts Unknown, which arrives with a number of stills from the movie. Have to admit, though, WrestleMassacre wins on sheer title alone. Though Parts Unknown may be the better wrestling horror movie to catch this summer. Both are body-slamming good times that shouldn't be missed. Especially if you're jonesing for a WWE or horror fix that is currently unavailable elsewhere.