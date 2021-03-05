Starz announced it is reviving the party and developing a six-part Party Down limited series. The new original comedy is being developed and executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched,), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie). Enbom also serves as showrunner. The limited series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Party Down follows a Los Angeles catering team - a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their "big break." Each episode of this half-hour comedy finds the hapless catering team working a new event - and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

"Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the STARZ series," said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz. "Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we're thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm."

"At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again," said Rob Thomas. "The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen."

The cult hit ran for two seasons on STARZ from 2009-2010 and starred Ken Marino (Veronica Mars, Role Models), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies), Jane Lynch (Glee, Criminal Minds), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North). Both seasons are available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.