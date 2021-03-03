Buckle up, because it's rampant speculation time. Following the recent release of several projects on the agenda of the California Film Commission, one title in particular instantly stood out to action movie fans and could suggest that we are getting a sequel to the 1992 Wesley Snipes thriller, Passenger 57. Listed as Passenger 58, it's well worth noting that no one official has said anything to suggest that a sequel is in the works, but really, what else could it be? Well, anything, but don't ruin the fun.

Adding weight to the idea is the fact that Warner Specialty Productions Inc. is listed as the company name for the mysterious Passenger 58, and it was Warner Bros. who distributed Passenger 57 back in the 1990s. Directed by Kevin Hooks, 1992's Passenger 57 stars Wesley Snipes and Bruce Payne, with Snipes portraying John Cutter, a former cop turned airline security expert who is haunted by the death of his wife in the kind of stoic way that only an action hero can be. When a flight he is on is taken over by terrorists, John finds himself forced to foil a plot to free a captive terrorist during the commercial airline flight. Passenger 57 stars Tom Sizemore, Alex Datcher, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Hooks and Elizabeth Hurley alongside Snipes and Payne.

Though Passenger 57 received mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a box office success and helped massively in making Snipes a popular action icon. Since release, the movie is now fondly remembered by both Snipes fans and fans of 90s action cinema, and a sequel would no doubt be welcomed with open arms by those wondering just how exactly Snipes would top the famous line, and universal reminder to "Always bet on black."

While there has been nothing official from Wesley Snipes about Passenger 58, the actor did recently express enthusiasm when asked about returning to older franchises for legacy sequels. "I'll look at that. And we've got some new stuff that fits into that Blade world," Snipes said. "That hybrid action genre and the martial arts, comedy martial arts action. So, by the grace of God, we'll be able to bring a lot of that great quality stuff to the market soon."

Should Passenger 58 turn out to be nothing at all to do with Snipes, the Blade star does have several new projects in the pipeline which sound just as intriguing as a Passenger 57 sequel, one of which he describes as being "Blade on steroids."

"We have two things," the actor revealed recently. "We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be... Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we're going to do black belt action."

Snipes can currently be seen in another sequel to an older cinema classic, Coming 2 America, which finds Eddie Murphy's King Akeem return to New York in search of his long-lost son. Amazon is set to release Coming 2 America digitally on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

So, whether Passenger 58 turns out to be a sequel or not remains to be seen, but is that something you would like to see from Snipes? This comes to us courtesy of the list of upcoming California Film Commission projects which was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.