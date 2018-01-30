Passion of the Christ 2, which is tentatively titled The Resurrection, is really happening and James Caviezel, the man who brought Jesus Christ to life in the original, is officially on board to reprise his role. We first heard of a sequel to The Passion of the Christ in late 2016 when Mel Gibson was promoting Hacksaw Ridge, which managed to revive the director's career. Things have been quiet since, but it sounds like Gibson has started to sort things out and the sequel is moving forward.

Jim Caviezel recently was interviewed in honor of his upcoming movie Paul, Apostle of the Christ, in which, he plays Luke. He was asked about The Resurrection and confirmed his involvement. While he couldn't say much in terms of story details, he claims that it will be "the biggest film in history." Here's what Caviezel had to say about it.

"There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience. It's great ... I won't tell you how he's going to go about it, but I'll tell you this much, the film he's going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It's that good."

The first Passion of the Christ was made for $30 million and went on to gross $611 million worldwide. Only Deadpool had made more, as far as R-rated movies go. The Passionremains the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever domestically, with $370.8 million to its name. Caviezel adds, "Braveheart, that's a film that took a long time to be able to crack. The same thing for Passion. And the same thing for this. He's finally got it. So that is coming." Speaking in 2016, Mel Gibson had this to say about his plans for the sequel, which he says will be titled The Resurrection.

"Of course, that is a huge undertaking. And you know, it's not the 'Passion 2.' It's called 'The Resurrection.' Of course, that's a very big subject and it needs to be looked at because we don't want to just do a simple rendering of it - you know, read what happened. But in order to read it, experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it's about, it's going to take some doing and Randall Wallace is up to the task. He is also, as well as a brilliant writer, he is a great director. He directed 'We Were Soldiers' and 'Heaven Is For Real' and stuff. So, he is a good writer and director."

Randall Wallace has worked with Mel Gibson in the past and wrote the first Passion of the Christ, which was released in 2004. There's currently no timetable established for The Resurrection, but at one point, Gibson implied that the sequel will be exploring Christ in hell. In any case, based on this interview with USA Today, Passion of the Christ 2 is coming and the people involved sound rather confident in the story. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available.