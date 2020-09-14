It has now been eleven years since we lost Patrick Swayze, and the legendary actor's widow is remembering his life and legacy on social media along with his many, many fans. Famous all over the world for his starring roles in timeless, classic movies like Ghost and Dirty Dancing, Swayze left many fans reeling in shock and sadness when he passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer. It's a pain that's still felt by many across the globe, and especially so for the actor's widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze, who posted a tribute message for her late husband on Twitter.

"Celebrating a wonderfully strong, sensitive & special man on the 11th anniversary of his passing," Lisa writes. "So missed. Can't help but feel a dark cloud today (and all last week!), but grateful for what we had together. What a journey! Blessed, even with the tears."

Some of Swayze's celebrity pals have also commented on his legacy on the eleventh anniversary of the actor's passing. Treat Williams, who played Grease lead Danny Zuko on Broadway earlier in his career, spent some time watching one of Swayze's most famous movies while reflecting on how Swayze had even succeeded him on the stage. "Watching Dirty Dancing. Patrick Swayze took over for me after I left Grease. What an extraordinary talent," Williams tweeted.

Meanwhile, countless other tribute posts have also been filling up social media in honor of Swayze's memory. Including multiple photos of the actor, one fan writes, "11 years since you left this earth. You are missed by so many everyday. You left too soon, I wished you stayed longer. All the good people leave too soon. May you rest in power, I love and miss you everyday."

Another fan writes, "You have left a void no one can fill. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."

"Today marks the 11th anniversary of Patrick Swayze's passing...a beautiful man with a beautiful heart, who left this world way too soon," a big fan of the Dirty Dancing star echoes, adding the hashtag #MyManCrushForever.

In addition to being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1991, there are many great roles for which Swayze can be recognized. Certainly, he is very well remembered for playing Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing, tough guy James Dalton in Road House, and the spirit of Sam Wheat alongside Demi Moore in Ghost. Swayze had also proven himself to be hilarious as well, as seen in the 1995 comedy To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. His Chippendales sketch with Chris Farley on a classic episode of Saturday Night Live is also nothing short of legendary. The final role of his career came in the 2009 television seires The Beast, which featured Swayze as an undercover FBI agent.

Swayze was just 56 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008. He later died at the age of 57 on Sept. 15, 2009, about 20 months after his initial diagnosis. Clearly, the heartbreak felt by so many is still just as strong eleven years later, proving that the one-of-a-kind actor will always be loved and remembered. Rest in peace. You can check out some more of the online fan tributes for Swayze below.