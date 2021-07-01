Aquaman star Patrick Wilson is training hard to take on Jason Momoa's titular superhero in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor, who will reprise the role of Orm AKA Ocean Master in the DC follow-up, shared a clip of his weightlifting regime, and Wilson is clearly ready to once again go toe-to-toe with Momoa's behemoth King of Atlantis.

"Thank you @oldmanayo for the past 3+ months of Orm training... plus all the prep for the first flick," Patrick Wilson said in a caption alongside the footage. "A lot of sweat. A lot of @yelawolf. Here we go." Wilson sounds as excited about the sequel as fans no doubt are, with the actor putting in the hours to bring Orm back to screens after his crushing defeat at the end of the first Aquaman.

Orm's role in the sequel is currently unknown, with the finale of the first movie hinting that some reconciliation between the half-brothers could be on the cards. Discussing the sequel in a previous interview, Wilson said that director James Wan is going even bigger with the follow-up superhero epic. "I think like with anything with James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better," Wilson revealed regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. "And broader, and more funny, more action, more character work, it's cool. It's really fun, it's super fun."

James Wan recently revealed that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has officially started filming, with the director sharing a chilly image from the set of the DC sequel. The returning director has even teased that the sequel will be "a little bit more serious" and "more relevant in a world that we're living in today."

While plot details remain largely under wraps, the movie has been given the intriguing working title, Necrus, which could offer some insight into the plot. Necrus should be familiar to DC fans as the name of another underwater city akin to Aquaman's native Atlantis. It is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time and can never be found in the same location twice. Known as "The Black City," Necrus is ruled over by a tyrant king and is completely militaristic, which should prove a challenge for the underwater superhero should Necrus turn out to be part of the story.

We also know that Wilson's Ocean Master will not be the only villain to return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also due to reprise the role of Black Manta. "Aquaman 2 is happening! It is happening, and we can look for that, I believe, in 2022," Abdul-Mateen said previously. "So I'm excited to be part of that. Black Manta will be back, and hopefully, he'll be causing a lot more trouble than he did in the first one."

Alongside Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman, Amber Heard will also return to play Mera, the princess of Xebel and daughter of Dolph Lundgren's King Nereus, much to the chagrin of some...who believe that she should be replaced and the role recast. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Patrick Wilson's official Instagram.