Wonder Woman 1984 is finally releasing in theaters. And while the reviews have been mixed so far, fans are excited to see what filmmaker Patty Jenkins does with Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman in the new film. Considering the popularity of Jenkins' original DCEU movie, 2017's Wonder Woman, a fan recently asked her if the filmmaker would like to make movies about other superheroes, to which Jenkins replied with the names of two MCU heroes and one DCEU hero.

"Thank you for the question. Probably Superman, Spiderman or Black Widow! So much potential with all of them, always."

Interestingly, the one name missing from the list is Thor, who was the first superhero character that Jenkins was associated with. Before Wonder Woman, the filmmaker was in talks with Marvel to helm Thor 2: The Dark World. That deal fell through after Jenkins could not see eye-to-eye with the studio over the direction the film should take, which led to her jumping ship to the DCEU to make Wonder Woman.

It is interesting to consider what Patty Jenkins could do with either Superman or Spider-Man. Both heroes represent the hopeful, optimistic end of the superhero spectrum, as opposed to the edgy anti-heroes. Jenkins has already demonstrated her skill at creating a hopeful superhero movie with Wonder Woman and its sequel, and she could doubtless do the same for the other two heroes.

Black Widow is the most unusual choice, at least on the surface. After all, Black Widow's backstory is less hopeful and inspiring and more horrifying and scarring. Stripped of her childhood, raised as an assassin, filled with guilt over her past killings, and constantly being looked upon with suspicion by the government and her fellow Avengers, Black Widow might seem like a strange choice for Jenkins to make a movie about.

But the choice makes a lot more sense if you go back into Jenkins' past before she became known as a DCEU director. Back in 2003, Jenkins made the movie Monster starring Charlize Theron as a former prostitute who murders many of her male victims and is eventually caught. The movie received a slew of nominations, with Theron winning the Oscar for Best Actress.

A Black Widow movie by Jenkins along the lines of Monster could be a very interesting project, even though it would be unlikely to be greenlit by Disney. As it is, Black Widow is finally getting her own standalone movie in the MCU, which was supposed to release this year alongside Wonder Woman 1984, before social distancing forced theaters to close down.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film tells the story of Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman in the '80s, where she is forced to defend humanity against the combined might of Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

