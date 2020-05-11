Paul "Bear" Vasquez, aka the Double-Rainbow guy, has passed away. He was 57-years old. The ecstatic nature enthusiast went viral in 2010 after he posted a video from his front yard featuring a double rainbow. Vasquez lived just outside of Yosemite, which is where the infamous double rainbow took place. "It's starting to even look like a triple rainbow," he says during one point in the video. "Oh, my God, it's full-on - double rainbow all the way across the sky! ... What does this mean?"

The Double Rainbow Guy video took off, gaining millions of views on YouTube and spawning songs, along with other parody videos. Paul Vasquez's genuine excitement was something that most people did not believe was real. However, Vasquez, who went by the name Yosemitebear on social media, was the real deal. His video captured his pure love of nature, though there are still those who claim to this day that Vasquez was under the influence from something else that may have come from the Earth.

Over the weekend, Paul "Bear" Vasquez posted on social media, noting that he wasn't feeling very well. He was feverish and was having trouble breathing, but did not want to go to the hospital. The Mariposa County Coroner has not revealed the cause of death as of this writing. Whatever the case may be, Vasquez was ready for his next journey. He had this to say on social media shortly before he passed away.

"Whatever happens I'm ready for it, I'm happy to experience it all, it might only be pollen and I'll have more time in my apartment, if... it's my time to recycle I look forward to coming back to a new body and starting over, whatever happens I'm enjoying the ride."

Paul "Bear" Vasquez packed a lot of life into his 57 years on the planet. He was born in East Los Angeles, later becoming a firefighter for L.A. County, which was his first job. After his firefighting career came to a close, he moved around the Yosemite National Park area and worked and picked up a bunch of different jobs, including a security officer, emergency medical technician, a utility man, and a firefighter. He also spent a decade as a long-haul trucker, and was even a professional cage fighter for a brief amount of time.

Throughout the last decade, Paul "Bear" Vasquez didn't think a whole lot about his 15 minutes of fame. When asked about how his life had changed in 2015, the nature enthusiast noted that the only real difference was doing interviews. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tosh.0, and a ton of other talk shows over the years, even starring in a Smart Water commercial with Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Vasquez's friend Robert Borchard says the Double Rainbow guy was an "amazing character," stating, "No matter where I was or what I was doing, Paul was a bright spot, always enthusiastic about the world." Vasquez was certainly a very enthusiastic person. The Modesto Bee was the first to announce Paul "Bear" Vasquez's death.