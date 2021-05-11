The Paul brothers have security teams watching them "at all times" following a heated altercation between Jake and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Next month, Jake's older brother Logan will fight Mayweather in an exhibition match on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio. Things got much more personal heading into the fight when a promotional event went awry, resulting in a physical confrontation, a stolen hat, and a black eye.

At the event, Mayweather had claimed on the mic that he would be able to beat both Paul brothers on the same night. Taking exception to the insult, Jake confronted Mayweather soon after. While the two argued, Jake removed Mayweather's hat from his head while uttering the phrase, "Gotcha hat!" The YouTuber was surrounded by Mayweather and his bodyguards soon after, and while Jake walked away with a black guy, he's been gloating online about the stunt ever since.

During the altercation, an angry Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to the hat trick by telling Jake, "I'll kill you!" Speaking about the threat with TMZ Sports, Logan revealed that he and Jake will not be calling the police to file charges against Mayweather, referring to that idea as "bitch s**t, bro." Still, Logan explains that he's taking the threat seriously enough to employ security guards to watch both Paul brothers everywhere they go.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s***, 'I'mma kill that motherf***er' -- kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f***ing hat?! Yo, we take that s*** seriously man!" Logan exclaimed.

Things are much more personal between Logan Paul and Mayweather, but don't expect to see Jake at the event cheering his brother on. Because of the "gotcha hat" incident, Jake was banned completely by the venue, as Logan also recently revealed. That might be a bummer to Mayweather fans hoping to see him follow through with his claim of defeating both Paul brothers on the same day, but adding Jake to the card was never going to happen either way.

"Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no ... from a business standpoint, no," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said of the idea. "[Floyd] and Logan Paul are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained."

That doesn't mean Mayweather still couldn't fight Jake Paul on another day. Speaking with TMZ, Logan says there's a chance he'll pull in $20 million for the fight, and Mayweather is certainly looking to haul in even more than that coming off of his $280 million payday from fighting Conor McGregor in 2017. Splitting the pot makes no sense financially when millions more could be made if the potential fight against Jake took place at a separate event.

Logan, with a pro record of 0-1, is the obvious underdog as he heads into his exhibition fight against Mayweather, a legendary championship boxer with an undefeated 50-0 record. However the exhibition turns out, odds are we'll see a Mayweather vs. Jake Paul fight take place as well soon enough, so as long as the Logan fight pulls in a lot of pay-per-view buys. You can find out more about the event and purchase access now at Fanmio. This news comes to us from TMZ.