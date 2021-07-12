The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.

One man who was quick to pay tribute online is Hulk Hogan. Previously, Hogan and Paul Orndorff had been foes in the 1980s. They even wrestled in the main event of the first WrestleMania with Hogan teaming with Mr. T to take on Orndorff and Roddy Piper. Acknowledging the news of Orndorff's passing, Hogan posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news," Hulk Hogan tweeted. "RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful, love U4Life HH."

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

Many other pro wrestling legends are also paying tribute to their fallen friend. Ted DiBiase, whom many wrestling fans remember as The Million Dollar Man, said in a tweet: "My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest In Peace my friend."

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories.



Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021

Another tweet by The Iron Sheik reads: "PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE."

PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021

WWE main eventer Edge, who was inspired by Orndorff as a kid, said on Twitter, "Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."

Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul. pic.twitter.com/h7crlyHme6 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 12, 2021

"Paul Orndorff was a true, man's man. A stud," tweeted WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross. "Condolences to Paul's family and friends."

Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud.



Condolences to Paul’s family and friends. ???????? https://t.co/e1wDZVGEcO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 12, 2021

"Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful," tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs.

Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful. — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 12, 2021

Michael PS Hayes, aka Doc Hendrix, said in another tweet: "I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Orndorff. I am proud to say that I shared the ring with him a number of times. My prayers and sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans."

I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Orndorff.

I am proud to say that I shared the ring with him a number of times.

My prayers and sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 12, 2021

Tommy Dreamer tweeted, "I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life I've paid to see him wrestle so many times Never saw him have a bad match ever Truly Wonderful."

I've watched Paul Orndorff my entire life

I've paid to see him wrestle so many times

Never saw him have a bad match ever

Truly Wonderful #piledriverpic.twitter.com/7nNssgqkXe — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 12, 2021

And MLW wrestler Richards Wesley added, "Thank you giving me my start in professional wrestling. You were hard on me but taught me well and accepted nothing less than my best every time. Rest In Peace to my first trainer and one of greatest wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots: Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff."

Thank you giving me my start in professional wrestling. You were hard on me but taught me well and accepted nothing less than my best every time.

Rest In Peace to my first trainer and one of greatest wrestlers to lace up a pair of boots:

Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. pic.twitter.com/S0WKKP5F27 — ???? (@RichardsWesley) July 12, 2021

Many, many fans are also honoring Mr. Wonderful on social media. As one of the most memorable wrestlers of his time, he will certainly never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Paul Orndorff. You can check out some additional tribute posts to the WWE Hall of Famer below.

One of my favorites as a kid, I got to work with him as an adult and I loved him. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring. RIP Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff. pic.twitter.com/LnEGRnzwTh — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 12, 2021

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the Legendary Paul Orndorff pic.twitter.com/OxZmWsYj19 — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) July 12, 2021

Such a bummer to hear of Paul Orndorff’s passing. I never got to meet him, but was lucky enough that my brother met him a few years ago and got him to sign my card of him. Definitely something to treasure. One of the all-time greats ???? pic.twitter.com/UiaKxgARW4 — Six AM Comics (@sixamcomics) July 12, 2021

One of my first favorite wrestlers. Rest easy, Paul Orndorff. I hope you’re up there somewhere giving some jabroni the best piledriver in the business. pic.twitter.com/Dfq7CTOq7M — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) July 12, 2021