Paul Rudd makes fun of his Ant-Man action figure in an interview with Conan O'Brien. The action figure has been out for quite a while and this isn't the first time that Rudd has brought it up. While doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the actor talked about it in an interview and was curious as to whether or not it really looks like him. However, in a new interview with O'Brien, they both take it a step further. O'Brien says, "I want to talk to you about the face of your action figure... What an assh*le."

Conan O'Brien's reaction to the smirking action figure led Paul Rudd to joke, "Ant-Man's a d*ck," which got huge laughs from the crowd. "Or a stroke victim," Conan added. "People who are suffering from bell's palsy," Rudd laughed. O'Brien then asked if the actor had any say in the design for his Ant-Man action figure. Rudd had this to say.

"No. When I saw it, I just started laughing so hard, because... Somebody, some guy, designed this. It could've been a woman, I don't mean to judge, could be anybody, but it really makes me laugh that somebody put time into this and sculpted it."

As for who that "some guy" is, it's Dwight Stall, the Senior Product Design Manager for Hasbro. Stall was asked about the smirking Ant-Man action figure back in 2018 and says it was really quite simple to do. Specifically, Paul Rudd's face makes it easy to pull that design off. Stall explains.

"Some actors are easier to capture in action figure form than others. Paul Rudd happens to have easily recognizable features, so it allowed us to capture the attitude of his character with his trademark smirk in the sculpting stage."

Someone may want to point this quote out to Paull Rudd. While the actor doesn't really see the similarity, it is actually one of the better molds for an action figure's likeness to the original actor. The smirk does make him look like what Conan O'Brien originally observed, but that's a whole other story for another time. Rudd finished the action figure segment by throwing the toy into the audience. O'Brien may have just been looking for a reason to burn Rudd before the inevitable.

Related: Paul Rudd Not Sure Ant-Man 3 Will Happen, Asks Fans to Campaign

Every time Paul Rudd has a movie or show to promote, he appears on Conan O'Brien's show and plays the same Mac and Me clip. Rudd is out promoting Living With Yourself and served up the clip O'Brien knew was coming. However, this time, much to the late night host's surprise, Rudd doctored the video to include to Mac aliens at the end, in tribute to the Netflix series. Rudd is a man of tradition and he did not disappoint this time around, even if O'Brien tried to throw him off his game with the smirking Ant-Man action figure. Looks like Rudd is going to have to wait for Ant-Man 3 to see a revised action figure to his liking.