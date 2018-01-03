Paul Sorvino has threatened Harvey Weinstein, going so far as to say he's going to "kill the motherf***er." Mira Sorvino suffered alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein and was one of the first to come forward in the evolving scandal surrounding the once powerful producer in Hollywood. Now, her father has made a bold and crystal clear statement in regards to Weinstein. Here's what he had to say in a recent interview.

"If I meet [Weinstein] on the street, he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he'll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically. He's going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a bitch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple."

Mira Sorvino is just one of more than 50 women to come forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct since last fall, when the news of his years of alleged behavior was first brought to light. This is the first time that her father, the 78-year-old Paul Sorvino has spoken about Harvey Weinstein publically. He did not mince words. While his comments may be severe, this is a father coming to the defense of his daughter.

According to Mira Sorvino, Harvey Weinstein harassed her at the Toronto International Film Festival in 1995. "He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she said of the incident. Weinstein produced Mighty Aphrodite, a movie that earned Sorvino an Oscar. Recently, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson also alleged that Harvey and Bob Weinstein tried to blacklist Sorvino. Harvey Weinstein's representatives had this to say about the claims made by Jackson in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"Mr. Weinstein has nothing but the utmost respect for Peter Jackson. However, as Mr. Jackson will probably remember, because Disney would not finance the Lord of the Rings, Miramax lost the project and all casting was done by New Line. While Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film they had no input into the casting whatsoever...As recently as this year, Mira Sorvino called Mr. Weinstein and asked if her husband could be part of the SEAL television series [Six] he was producing and Mr. Weinstein cast him; when Christopher Backus received a better offer, Mr. Weinstein allowed him to amicably break his contract to pursue the opportunity."

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has prompted sweeping change in Hollywood. Many others have come forward with their own claims of harassment at the hands of many prominent figures in the business, such as Kevin Spacey, Charlie Rose and Max Landis, to name just a few. Weinstein has yet to answer for any of these alleged crimes in a court of law, but that day may well come. Paul Sorvino, as revealed in this interview with TMZ, seems confident it will. If not, Weinstein is going to have to answer to Sorvino.