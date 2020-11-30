Fans of the late Paul Walker are remembering the actor on social media on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Perhaps best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker died in a car accident at the age of 40 alongside his friend, 38-year-old Roger Rodas, on Nov. 30, 2013. Seven years to the day later, Walker's name is trending on social media as fans continue to mourn the loss of the Hollywood star.

"November 30th will mark the 7 year anniversary of the death of Paul Walker," tweets one fan. "How has it been 7 years already!! I remember where I was when the news broke that Paul had been in that accident. The impact he had on me growing up was huge, gone but never forgotten."

"Today on November 30th 2013 we lost one of the most beautiful souls, Paul Walker," echoes another fan. "He was an amazing person but also activist, actor and so much more. He loved cars, the ocean, the outdoors, surfing, his daughter especially, etc. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts."

"It's been 7 years and it's still hurt like the first day. We miss you Paul," another tweet reads.

Several posts credit Walker as an inspiration, including a post that says, "It been 7 years since we lost you bro. Miss you so much man, you made me love cars, you made me who I am today which is a car guy. Thank you for everything bro. RIP Paul Walker."

Including a photo of Walker, a Fast & Furious fan account tweeted, "It's been 7 years already... We miss you, brother. Hope you found peace, wherever you are now. You'll always be remembered. Always."

UberFacts also tweets the story of how Walker anonymously paid for a stranger's engagement ring. The post reads, "In 2004, Paul Walker secretly bought a $10,000 engagement ring for a U.S. veteran. Paul was at a jewelry store and overheard a couple talking about a ring they loved, but couldn't afford. Paul quietly paid for the ring, and the couple didn't know it was him for nearly ten years."

Born in 1973, Walker began his career as a child actor working in the 70s and 80s. He'd appear in movies like Monster in the Closet and Tammy and the T-Rex before taking on more memorable roles in Pleasantville, Varsity Blues, and She's All That. He is also known for starring in the road thriller Joy Ride and appearing in Clint Eastwood's war drama Flags of Our Fathers. His long-running role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, culminating with his final movie role in the posthumously-released sequel Furious 7, seems to be what fans remember him for the most.

For so many fans, it doesn't feel as if seven years have already passed, as the pain of losing Walker still feels very fresh. At just 40 years old, the fan favorite actor left us far too soon, and we can only imagine the other roles he may have taken on if he were still here. Rest in peace, Paul Walker.

