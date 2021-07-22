Paulina Porizkova took to Instagram to address her break-up with Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, and she also took some time to get the word out concerning the mask mandate by cheekily posing with strategically placed masks and bikini bottoms. Paulina Porizkova also discusses her experience with the dating app Hinge.

On Tuesday, she poked fun at the paparazzi pot-shot, captioning it, "I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good'. He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we're still a duck and a goose." She continued, "Thank you @dailymail for this slightly goofy paparazzi shot???? . As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject."

Yesterday, the super model appears to be back on the saddle again, posing with a friend wearing only bikini bottoms and a smile. The post is set to music from The Rascals hit, 'A Beautiful Morning' captioned with, "We're told we need to wear masks again. So @thelizcareyand I are obliging.???????? My friends (and family) are my true riches. They laugh and cry with me, they feed me and water me, physically and spiritually. ???? And allow for both sides to "bare" their souls. And yes, bodies. Thank you @thelizcarey for the photos and the fun and the food! #thatswhatfriendsarefor#betweenjloandbettywhite#sexyhasnoexpirationdate #bff."

And today, she was booted off the dating app Hinge. I like her bootstrap-style. She captioned her Instagram post, "OK. What's up , @hinge ?I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn't even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then , a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hingehas booted me off again! What's a lady to do? #bootedoffhinge."

Paulina Poriskova had been married to The Cars lead singer, Ric Ocasek. They had met in 1984 during the filming of The Cars' music video 'Drive.' The couple had two sons, Jonathan Raven Ocasek and Oliver Ocasek. In May 2018, Porizkova announced she and Ocasek had separated a year prior to his death in 2019.

Aaron Sorkin has wrapped his highly-anticipated film Being the Ricardos. The film, written and directed by Sorkin, is set during one production week of I Love Lucy, a Monday table read through Friday audience filming, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.﻿ Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The release date is set for December 31, 2021.