Pauly Shore is channeling his inner Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men reenactment. Shore is calling his new series Classic Scenes From Classic Movies and he will go further into some of his favorite movies of all time. Shore can be seen in Guest House, which is currently streaming on VOD and getting good reviews from fans and critics. Some have called the role a return to form and compared it to his iconic comedic roles in Encino Man and Son In Law.

In Pauly Shore's description for his A Few Good Men reenactment video, he revealed why he decided to take on the Jack Nicholson role. "Since I moved to Las Vegas and have been away from the acting world of Hollywood, I decided it was best to do a new series to keep my acting tools sharp while living in Sin City," says Shore. The actor recently moved out to Las Vegas to take on some other business opportunities. He continues, "I love old classic movies more than anything. Please enjoy Classic Scenes from Classic Movies starring Pauly Shore. I will not be impersonating actors. Instead, I will be playing the parts as if I got the roles.

Pauly Shore takes on the role of Jack Nicholson's Colonel Nathan R. Jessup in the video, though it is very much his own take on the famous court scene. In addition to paying tribute to a Hollywood classic, Shore is using the video for other purposes. "In this crazy time, I thought it would be best to do a throwback scene from one of my favorite films, A Few Good Men," he says. "You want the truth? You can't handle the truth! Let's salute all our Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines that are out there protecting us. Get out and vote, doodzzz."

The 2020 Presidential Election takes place next Tuesday (November 3rd), and a lot of celebrities are urging people to get out and vote early. With that being said, Pauly Shore is making sure that his followers do so after watching some of his unique brand of entertainment. Like just about everybody else, Shore is stuck indoors, so he's looking for ways to keep himself entertained, while keeping us entertained at the same time.

Guest House and Classic Movies Starring Pauly Shore aren't the only things the comedian/actor has been up to lately. He also has a karaoke show called Pauly-Oke, which features him singing some of his favorite songs of all time. He also has a "serious series" called sweating with the Weez, which is his version of the Richard Simmons' Sweating to the Oldies. You can get some laughs with Pauly, learn about acting, sing along, and even exercise with him. Maybe he'll even start showing music videos like MTV used to do. You can check out the latest reenactment video above, thanks to Pauly Shore's YouTube channel.