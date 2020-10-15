PAW Patrol: The Movie is chugging along nicely with its production as an all-star cast has just been announced for the animated project. In the works from Spin Master Corp, Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount Pictures, the movie is currently in production with cast and crew members working remotely. It is of course based on the popular children's series on Nickelodeon of the same name, and given how much of a success the cartoon has been, it's peculiar that a companion movie hasn't already been made.

Recently announced as a part of the voice cast for the movie are Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jimmy Kimmel (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), Tyler Perry (the Madea series), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Dax Shepard (The Ranch), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and newcomer Will Brisbin.

It's not yet known who each of these cast members will be playing in the PAW Patrol movie. As most of the show's main characters have had multiple voiceover artists playing them on the Nickelodeon series, it wouldn't be strange to see the announced cast taking over the roles for the big screen version. Feel free to start speculating now as to which dogs will be voiced by each of the actors involved, but it seems likely 12-year-old Armitage will be playing 10-year-old Ryder.

Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature) is on board to direct PAW Patrol: The Movie. Spin Master Entertainment's executive vice president Jennifer Dodge is producing. Executive producing the project are Spin Master co-founder and co-CEO, Ronnen Harary; the company's executive vice president of strategic partnership & franchise development, Adam Beder; and Peter Schlessel.

Created by Keith Chapman and produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol first began airing on Nickelodeon in 2013. The series follows a young boy named Ryder who commands a search and rescue team of canines called the PAW Patrol. Each of the dogs have their own special abilities that they use to help those in need around Adventure Bay. This includes Chase, the police dog; Marshall, the firefighter Dalmation; Rubble, the construction bulldog; Rocky, a recycling handyman; Zuma, an aquatic rescue dog; Skye, an aviator; and Everest, a Siberian Husky who serves as the snow rescue dog.

PAW Patrol is one of the most successful children's television shows in recent years. After consistently earning high ratings since the start of its run, the series was recently renewed for an eighth season. This comes after there was concern that the series was in danger of getting canceled for featuring a police dog, following Cops and Live PD both getting yanked off the air earlier this year. Despite the scare, it would appear that Chase is back on the case with plenty more new episodes of the cartoon series on the way in addition to the pups' first big screen movie.

PAW Patrol: The Movie is scheduled to release in theaters on Aug. 20, 2021. You can catch the original cartoon series airing on Nickelodeon. This news comes to us from Variety.