Wesley Snipes is set to star in and produce a new heist thriller titled Payline, which will not only see the actor return to the screen as a villain for the first time in more than two decades, but the movie will also be made using entirely renewable energy. This movie also comes with a potentially very entertaining premise, making this something we might want to put on everyone's radar. Who doesn't want to see Snipes do his part to save the planet in the real world while robbing a casino on the big screen?

First off, let's talk about what Payline is about. According to a new report, the movie is described as a cross between Ocean's 11 and Free Fire. For those who perhaps didn't see Free Fire (which was quite underrated), it centers on an arms deal gone wrong in a warehouse, leading to a deadly and entertaining, but very unconventional shootout. In this case, we'll be watching two entirely different sets of criminals who decide to try and rob the same casino in a small town on the exact same night, turning it into an intense battle between the two factions of criminals.

For the record, Wesley Snipes hasn't played a criminal since 1993, when he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man. In this movie, he's playing the leader of a group of ex-soldiers attempting to rob the casino. One wouldn't normally think a movie like this would concern itself with something like renewable energy, but it is. Wesley Snipes had this to say.

"This is a vehicle to demonstrate the next generation of indie filmmaking in a 5G powered world. It is our goal to show how a 100 percent Certified Renewable Energy film production can show love for the environment, community and still produce a kick-ass popcorn movie."

Dawn's Light is producing the project, with Richard Switzer and Jason Cherubini producing on behalf of the studio. Apparently, many major Hollywood studios think that making a movie with renewable energy is cost prohibitive. They aim to show with Payline that it doesn't have to be. Cherubini had this to say about it.

"As we look to develop the next generation of media content, we know that it doesn't just need to be diverse and exciting, but its production must support and protect the communities where it's created."

The script comes from Rob Robol and Jay Boyd. Allan Ungar and Alexander Ferguson are also set to produce. There is no word just yet on who could wind up in the director's chair, nor is it clear just how soon production could begin. At the very least, this could help kill some time until one of those new Blade projects that Wesley Snipes keeps talking about gets picked up by Marvel. Snipes is also set to appear in Netflix's Dolemite is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy later this year. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.