James Gunn has shared a new look at the upcoming Peacemaker series cast. The director/writer is clearly having a good time with the cast and crew of The Suicide Squad spin-off as filming continues in Vancouver, Canada. Gunn and Warner Bros. chose to work in Canada instead of the United States because of their handling of the public health crisis, which the director believes to be superior. Filming just started last month, and it's expected to go until at least June, as long as things keep going smooth behind-the-scenes.

James Gunn's Peacemaker set image shows off John Cena as Peacemaker, along with Steve Agee as John Economos, and Jennifer Holland as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt. These characters will also be seen in The Suicide Squad this summer. In addition to the aforementioned characters, Danielle Brooks' Leota Adebayo, Chris Conrad's The Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn are all featured in the photo, along with a masked up Gunn. The first image seems to be the same, but from a different angle, while the third is all of them sitting together from the same porch. The director acknowledged Robert Patrick, who was not on the set today.

One DC fan tweeted at James Gunn to see if they were working on action or dramatic scenes, to which the director replied, "Today? Both!" The director has been having a lot of fun being able to work with these DC characters and engaging with fans on social media, which is something that he has always enjoyed doing. With production on the Peacemaker series expected to last a few more months, it is believed that it will premiere in January, 2022.

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie is still on track to open in theaters in August. Warner Bros. plans to release the movie on HBO Max simultaneously, even though it has been predicted that movie theaters will be open by that time. Obviously, that could change at any moment, but for now, the studio seems confident in their release strategy for all of their 2021 movies. As for whether or not Peacemaker is a prequel series, James Gunn has not said, which means that we'll probably have to see how The Suicide Squad ends this summer in order to figure it all out.

James Gunn wrote the Peacemaker series while he was completing work on The Suicide Squad during the pandemic. HBO Max ordered it straight-to-series in September 2020, with Gunn also directing several episodes, including the first episode. Gunn has said the series was an opportunity to explore current world issues through the John Cena's title character. He took eight weeks to write the first season, using the time that was allocated for him to have a break between his work on The Suicide Squad and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The show will consist of eight episodes, all of which Gunn wrote. You can check out a new look at Peacemaker above, thanks to James Gunn's official Twitter account.

