While knowing that James Gunn directed five episodes of Peacemaker, the spin-off series starring John Cena as his The Suicide Squad character, only now has it been revealed that the remaining three episodes have been directed by some superhero veterans. First reported in The Ronin, along with Jody Hill, who Gunn recently let slip had directed an episode, the remaining two episodes were overseen by Brad Anderson and Rosemary Rodriguez, who may be familiar to fans of Titans and Jessica Jones as they have respectively directed episodes of those popular series'.

The three directors have worked on some very different projects. Jody Hill has previously been seen working on Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones, while also writing and directing Seth Rogan's Observe and Report, a dark comedy that will certainly fit the bill when it comes to a Suicide Squad spin-off like Peacemaker. As well as their superhero runs, Brad Anderson is the highly acclaimed director of The Machinist, as well as having a hand in TV shows Fringe, The Killing, The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, while Rosemary Rodriguez is a true veteran of TV with credits including The Walking Dead, The Good Wife and AppleTV+ shows Truth Be Told and Dickinson.

While there is no doubt that Peacemaker is a superhero show, it is not your typical bright bouncy Marvel adventure, but something a little darker, which is probably why someone like Rodriguez has had a hand in the directing duties, as Jessica Jones definitely plugged into the more adult side of the Marvel coin. Gunn himself told Empire magazine that Peacemaker is "a piece of shit" and "not a good guy." It certainly makes for an intriguing character to get audiences rooting for over a whole eight episode series.

The original Suicide Squad in 2016 was aimed squarely at the "family" level of superhero movies, with little blood spilt and an even smaller amount of bad language, but this time around, James Gunn has gone full R-rated and has certainly made the most of losing the shackles that bind him in his Guardians of The Galaxy movies with Marvel. In Gunn's own words, "It just allows me to do anything we want," he said on set back in 2019.

David Dastmalchian, who appears as Polka-Dot Man in the movie, emphasised how much this movie is not for kids when he was recently quoted as saying, ""It's James unbound... they've taken the cuffs off. [There are] some moments that are kind of hilariously like, 'Holy shit, a head just blew up.' Yeah, some heads will absolutely blow up. There will be brains on this camera."

While little is known about the plot of Peacemaker, there is also no word on where it sits in relation to the timeline of The Suicide Squad. This is for a very good reason, as James Gunn does not want to give away what does or doesn't happen to Cena's character in the main movie. It's almost like he has worked under the Marvel secret blanket before and it's rubbed off on him. What we do know is that Cena's Peacemaker will be joined by Suicide Squad co-stars Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, and newcomers Robert Patrick, Freddie Stroma and Danielle Brooks when the series debuts on HBO MAX in January.