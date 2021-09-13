It was expected that we would be getting a new look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker at DC FanDome in October, but fans eager to see more from the John Cena-led show haven't had to wait quite that long as Entertainment Weekly have published a new photo that features many of the main cast in action. The picture contains Argus agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), along with newcomers Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and it would be be a first look image without Peacemaker himself (John Cena).

According to the post credit scene of The Suicide Squad, the fate of the world is likely to depend on this group, and while we await a trailer, it can only be imagined what kind of chaotic, bloody mayhem they will be getting up to in the series. Peacemaker is set to make its debut in January and will have 8 episodes. Showrunner James Gunn has been actively teasing the John Cena show since it was first announced, so he isn't going to stop anytime soon, and he has been sharing again with EW.

According to James Gunn, who is currently storyboarding his next Guardians of the Galaxy movie while completing post production on Peacemaker, the title character and his cohorts will be "black ops combatting something catastrophic that's facing the planet." He previously explained in more detail just how the series works as both a sequel and a prequel to The Suicide Squad.

this team may not look like much, but im a member of it so you know its absolutely elite #peacemakerhttps://t.co/jMA59Okx6cpic.twitter.com/PKGieqjhdt — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) September 13, 2021

"Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety last month. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who's played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he's done, what that means to him, and where he's going after all of this. Because he's not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."

The Suicide Squad proved to be a hit when it arrived in cinemas and on HBO Max last month, and if Peacemaker also manages to hit the right notes, then there is no doubt we will be seeing more from the motley crew of the movie in other spin-offs and a potential sequel if all goes to plan. However, Gunn is now ready to go back across the border to Marvel as he heads into shooting on Guardians 3, which is expected to kick off filming in November. You can follow Gunn's progress on the movie via his Twitter account, which he recently updated with a shot of the storyboards he has been creating for the movie. Peacemaker is currently set to arrive on HBO Max sometime in January.