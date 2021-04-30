James Gunn has been known to openly discuss his projects at all stages of development, and yesterday was no exception. The beloved director answered a fan's question via Twitter of what his biggest inspirations for his hotly anticipated Peacemaker series were, and he shared quite the list. He replied with the following revelations.

My biggest inspiration is @JohnCena taking a costume home to see what it’s like to nap in it. Other big inspirations are Better Call Saul, Dance Dance Revolution, tightie-whities, Def Leppard, the 1970’s Captain America TV movie, and a rotten childhood. https://t.co/zGElKFLJmDpic.twitter.com/vSekJRZaH8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 29, 2021

Well, that is certainly an amusing yet expansive set of of genres. Let's dig into what this might mean for the series. His addition of Better Call Saul is not necessarily shocking as Gunn's previous works share similar tones with the AMC show. Gunn is often praised for his expert ability to combine heart and humor with intense situations, so Peacemaker sharing similar vibes with Better Call Saul makes sense. As for what he could mean with his addition of the video game Dance Dance Revolution, your guess is as good as mine.

My theory is that we may get more than one comical dance sequence in the series, which James Gunn has effortlessly pulled off before in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. His inclusion of Def Leppard insinuates we may get some 1970's era rock music as the soundtrack. Gunn has already mentioned that The Suicide Squad will feel like a 1970's war movie, so this tracks. Finally, Gunn mentions the cult classic Captain America TV movie. This was never in doubt as Peacemaker's costume is as comically ridiculous as anything in the DC universe thus far.

Putting all of these clues together, we can most likely expect Peacemaker to be a fast-paced, cheesy, nostalgic, dark, and hilarious superhero show. It will also mark the first live-action show set in the DC Extended Universe, so it will be an exciting watch.

In addition to Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad (coming to theaters and HBO Max on August 6), James Gunn has plenty of experience in the world of superhero films. He is acclaimed for movies like Super, Brightburn, and of course The Guardians of the Galaxy series (he is slated to complete the Guardians trilogy along with a holiday special. With a resume like that, I think it fair to assume that we are in great hands with both of his upcoming DC projects.

Peacemaker will star John Cena as the titular villain (antihero?), Steve Agee as John Economos (reprising his role from the Gunn's other upcoming project The Suicide Squad), Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Chuckwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Nhut Le as Judomaster, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. It is still not known when the series will take place so as not to spoil The Suicide Squad. My money is on it being a prequel because I expect Peacemaker to be one of the many Suicide Squad members to die, but don't take my word for it. The show will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.