Following the surprisingly exciting news that John Cena's The Suicide Squad member, Peacemaker, will be getting his own series on HBO Max, director James Gunn has now confirmed that the show will feature other members of DC's unorthodox black-ops team. Reaching out to Gunn on social media, a fan asked The Suicide Squad director whether other Squad members would be showing up in the Peacemaker show, to which Gunn had a concise, reassuring response.

It will be done. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2020

The fan who asked the question suggested the use of Pete Davidson's character, Blackguard, specifically, but it is likely that James Gunn is aiming to use a variety of different Suicide Squad members. Afterall, a spin-off from an ensemble movie would be sorely lacking without any cameos from the titular ensemble.

Peacemaker has been given a straight-to-series order of eight episodes for the first season, with John Cena set to reprise his role as the unstable DC superhero, who has been described by Cena himself as being "like a douchey Captain America." James Gunn will write all eight episodes of Peacemaker, as well as direct a few himself, and serve as an executive producer alongside Peter Safran, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, and will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

As for The Suicide Squad, John Cena will be joined by a few familiar faces including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, who are all reprising their roles from 2016's Suicide Squad. Alongside them will be a lot of new faces, with the rest of the team made up of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Steve Agee as King Shark.

Joel Kinnaman recently praised James Gunn's script, and particularly the comedic elements involved, describing the movie as a full-on comedy. "So that [role] I was very, very happy to come back to because it was such a treat, and such an incredible experience to work with James Gunn. And his vision for The Suicide Squad, it was so good. And when I got the script sent to me, it's so funny. Like every page made me laugh. I was sitting at home reading it laughing out loud."

It was not just Gunn's comedic sensibilities that drew Kinnaman to the project though with the actor also enthusiastic about the writer/director's ability to approach the concept and characters with a unique perspective. "He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters," Kinnaman said. "For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it's like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I'd never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this shit. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f***ing monster. Honestly, even though I'm in it, I can't wait to see it as a fan."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 6, 2021. This comes to us from James Gunn's official Twitter account.