Peacemaker has some issues. James Gunn is out to teach our violent peace-seeking villain some life lessons in the new HBO Max series. Can the ''douchey, bro-y Captain America' change his ways? We're about to get some hints. Check out John Cena and the crew in the new trailer from DC FanDome, where it was revealed the series will debut on Jan. 13, 2022.

Last week Cena took to Twitter to share the new poster and his excitement, exclaiming, "There is so much to be excited about for Peacemaker and so much F#CKN PEACE TO MAKE! The official @DCpeacemaker teaser trailer debuts next week in #DCFandome!!"

What can we expect from the new series? "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety last month. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who's played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he's done, what that means to him, and where he's going after all of this. Because he's not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."

Gunn admits, "His blind spots are pretty terrible and there are other places of him being ignorant. He's every guy I grew up with in Missouri, and not different from anyone I know. Everyone on TV is entirely good or entirely evil, although there are some great shows not like that, and it was fun to make a supervillain who has a lot of nuances."

How does Cena describe Peacemaker and the series? "This guy is a loud, obnoxious, bro-ey douchebag. That sucks. But why? At what point did he become such a douchebag and what does that mean? There's a lot to dive into there."

The HBO Max series explores the origins of Peacemaker and his subsequent missions, with John Cena joined by the likes of Steve Agee as John Economos, the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary and an aide to Amanda Waller; Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, who has been described by James Gunn as a co-lead of the series with a different political view from Peacemaker's, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker's father; Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, a NSA agent who is an aide to Amanda Waller, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase AKA Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can quickly heal from injuries, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, a mercenary who in the past has worked for Amanda Waller. Gunn has also promised we'll see some Task Force X cameos to look forward to!

​Peacemaker is set to make its debut on Jan. 13 and will have 8 episodes, as revealed at DC FanDome.