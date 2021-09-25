Despite John Cena's Peacemaker seeming pretty steadfast in his principles, director James Gunn has revealed that the stubborn character will be forced to learn some lessons in the upcoming spinoff series...though don't expect him to change too much. Gunn, who wrote all eight episodes of the series, has teased what audiences can expect from Peacemaker's return.

"Peacemaker has a lot of issues. I don't sit down and say 'Oh, how am I gonna make this character likable.' I make it as fully fleshed as possible, and one of the things that I wanted to tell was a story in which he's got a lot to learn."

Introduced in this year's The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker has been described bu John Cena himself as the "douchey, bro-y Captain America." A ruthless, jingoistic mercenary who believes in achieving peace at any cost, and he really does mean any cost, Peacemaker's arc in the movie goes in the opposite direction of the rest of Task Force X, with the character revealing himself to be quite the villain of villains.

"His blind spots are pretty terrible and there are other places of him being ignorant. He's every guy I grew up with in Missouri, and not different from anyone I know. Everyone on TV is entirely good or entirely evil, although there are some great shows not like that, and it was fun to make a supervillain who has a lot of nuances."

Set after the events of this year's The Suicide Squad, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker and his subsequent missions. James Gunn recently teased potential cameos from other members of The Suicide Squad, saying that "It will be done," when asked by a fan whether other Task Force X members would be showing up in the Peacemaker series.

John Cena will already be joined by a few familiar faces from The Suicide Squad movie, including the likes of Steve Agee as John Economos, the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary and an aide to Amanda Waller; Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, who has been described by James Gunn as a co-lead of the series with a different political view from Peacemaker's; Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker's father; Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase AKA Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can quickly heal from injuries; and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, a mercenary who in the past has worked for Amanda Waller.

Another character due to return alongside Cena is Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, an NSA agent who is an aide to Amanda Waller. "She's closed off," Holland said about her character, "that comes from a life of seeing a lot of death and killing of a lot of people."

"She also believes that close personal relationships are dangerous. I think she's a lone wolf," adds Holland, before teasing that Harcourt too will learn a few lessons alongside Peacemaker, ultimately becoming "a more well rounded person and create some relationships with people throughout the season." Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.