The Suicide Squad spin-off series based on John Cena's Peacemaker character is happening at HBO Max. The series is being written by James Gunn, who will also direct a portion of the 8 episodes, including the series debut. Peacemaker will serve as an origin story and will be a companion piece to the upcoming movie, which is set to hit theaters in August 2021. Gunn is currently in the middle of the post-production process on The Suicide Squad, and has already shared some footage with DC fans.

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max says, "James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker." Gunn will also serve as a producer on the upcoming series, while John Cena will executive produce. Gunn had this to say about the upcoming spin-off series for The Suicide Squad.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag. I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

James Gunn and John Cena have already spoken many times about how much they enjoyed working with each other on The Suicide Squad. Rick Flag actor Joel Kinnaman recently spoke about how well the director and former wrestling star worked together on set, noting that Cena is a master of comedic improv. Cena is extremely excited about the series. You can read what he had to say below.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."

A synopsis for the Peacemaker series on HBO Max has not been revealed just yet. However, Warner Bros. did tease that "Peacemaker believes in peace at any cost - no matter how many people he has to kill to get it." As for when production will begin, the studio hopes to begin in early 2021, before James Gunn has to go back to Marvel Studios.

James Gunn still has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way. The long-awaited sequel should have already opened in theaters, but the project hit a few snags along the way and missed a big problem at the same time. Gunn was fired from the project back in summer 2018, only to later be rehired. This set the project back quite a bit, which then let it avoid the public health crisis. Deadline was the first to report on the Peacemaker HBO Max series.