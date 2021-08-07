The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and on HBO Max, and one takeaway for many viewers is that John Cena absolutely killed it as Peacemaker. Hitting very well with fans and critics alike, The Suicide Squad is getting a lot of praise for its ensemble cast. Some are saying this role has been the best yet for Cena, and even those who were apprehensive about the F9 star's involvement are now beyond stoked to see his return in James Gunn's Peacemaker series.

Of all of the wildly interesting characters in The Suicide Squad, Cena's Peacemaker was the only one to be given a spinoff series. In the works at HBO Max, the show recently wrapped filming its 8-episode first season ahead of its launch on the streamer early next year. Better yet, it sounds like Peacemaker could be even more insane than what fans just saw in The Suicide Squad.

"I would venture to say that Peacemaker actually turns up the volume on anything that you see in The Suicide Squad," Cena recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I want people to enjoy The Suicide Squad and I really think they will. Once they get a feel for these characters they're going to want more and that's where Peacemaker picks up."

Along with Cena, The Suicide Squad features a large ensemble cast that also includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, and Flula Borg. James Gunn wrote and directed the movie after Warner Bros. and DC gave him free reign to develop the story however he wanted. Perhaps they've learned a thing or two from Justice League.

The Suicide Squad is now available in theaters and on HBO Max. Peacemaker will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in January 2022. You can also catch Cena back on WWE programming these days, and you can see what other fans are saying about his performance in The Suicide Squad on Twitter.

I’ll be honest, when I heard that @JamesGunn was making a #Peacemaker show, I was like “Hmm, ok. I’ll watch it, I love John Cena, I’m sure it’ll be cool”. AFTER watching #TheSuicideSquad? I need this show NOW. It’s the best role @johncena has ever played. He’s perfectly cast. pic.twitter.com/aznnb842OB — Jacob Dominguez (@mrjakedominguez) August 6, 2021

John Cena as Peacemaker in this movie is killing me dawg 😭 — david (@dxvidthegreat) August 6, 2021

All it took was 30 seconds of John Cena as Peacemaker to make me excited for his hbo max show — Brandon Bell (@bbell34) August 6, 2021

John Cena as Peacemaker is some of my favorite all time portrayals. This movie rules! — Eric. Just Eric. (@Black_Beard) August 5, 2021

I honestly can’t wait to see John cena as peacemaker again on his tv show cos man I loved him — Sheck Saint Vezzus (@kodakLDN) August 6, 2021

John Cena was easily one of my favorite things about The Suicide Squad, I'm excited for The Peacemaker series now. — adrian (@Ayyeeedrian__) August 6, 2021

•John Cena’s best acting of his career, Peacemaker might be one of my favorite onscreen villains pic.twitter.com/O5RjCi6ysp — travis (@t__morg) August 6, 2021