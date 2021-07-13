The first season of Peacemaker has wrapped filming. A spinoff of James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker series stars John Cena as the titular villain who sees himself as a superhero. After more than four months of shooting, Gunn announced on Twitter that the series has just wrapped its first season with a post thanking the cast and crew for their efforts on the project.

Heading up to the final day of shooting, Gunn has also been celebrating some of the various cast members as they've wrapped up their roles. A previous tweet from Gunn read, "The last two days we wrapped [Danielle Brooks], [Jennifer Holland], S[teve Agee] & Chukwudi Iwuji on Season One of Peacemaker. I love making a TV show. I love everything we're doing with it. And I love making it with these people. Can't wait for you to se them laugh, cry, & kick ass."

"How could I not mention we also wrapped the incomparable [Robert Patrick]?" Gunn said in a follow-up tweet. "He has been a joy from start to finish. I saw him a little more than a year ago on Perry Mason & loved him so much I wrote the role of Auggie Smith, #Peacemaker's father, for him. We had never met."

As great as everyone else was on set, however, Gunn's favorite cast member for the series is the dog Penny, whom he also celebrated with a Twitter post. As Gunn said, "And that's a wrap on my favorite #Peacemaker cast member - Penny!"

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the HBO Max series and personally directed five of them. It has been reported that the other three episodes will be helmed by Jody Hill, Brad Anderson, and Rosemary Rodriguez. Gunn has previously some surprises to be seen in the series, such as other cast members from The Suicide Squad showing up. Likely to avoid spoilers for The Suicide Squad, Gunn hasn't divulged much about the show's actual plot.

What we do know is that although John Cena has stood out with some humorous dialogue in The Suicide Squad trailers, the character is definitely not a good person. Gunn stressed in an Empire interview that Peacemaker is "a piece of s--t" who's willing to kill as many men, women, and children as possible to attain world peace.

"This guy is a loud, obnoxious, bro-ey douchebag," Cena added. "That sucks. But why? At what point did he become such a douchebag and what does that mean? There's a lot to dive into there."

Before Peacemaker debuts in 2022, we'll first meet Cena in the role when The Suicide Squad is released on Aug. 6 in theaters and on HBO Max. The news of Peacemaker wrapping its first season comes to us from James Gunn.