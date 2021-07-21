It's almost time for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad to hit cinemas and the final trailer recently landed, building up what is already a pretty hyped return of the anti-hero misfits. With the movie bringing back fan-favorites like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, there are a whole host of new and crazy characters arriving in the huge cast, including Peacemaker, played by John Cena. Of all the new characters, we know that we will be getting to know the former wrestler's new alter-ego a lot better as he is already getting his own spin off show on HBO Max.

Already underway filming, the series will focus on John Cena's Peacemaker character, but other than that, we know very little else about how the spin-off will look. While answering fan questions on his Twitter account, director, James Gunn, who is also working on the series, was asked about the upcoming series and how it compares to the new film.

"Will Peacemaker be as bloody as The Suicide Squad?," one user asked the director. "It's pretty bloody. But we also take more time getting to know the characters so there's that as well. Totally it's actually a lot different from The Suicide Squad, which is interesting," Gunn replied.

Talking about the series previously, Gunn said, "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag. I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Cena had similar sentiments, speaking about the role, he said,

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."

John Cena has been somewhat busy of late. As well as The Suicide Squad and his upcoming Peacemaker series, the star also appears in F9, the latest Fast and Furious movie. He recently also hosted the TV game show Wipeout, his first TV hosting role in two years. With his foot seemingly firmly in the comic book universe door, where he goes from here is anyone's guess, but for now we can certainly expect to see a lot more of him in the near future.

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. We will see the finished product when it hits HBO Max in January 2022, and in the meantime, we will get to see Cena's Peacemaker in action for the first time in The Suicide Squad when it arrives in theaters soon. This news comes to us from Comicbook