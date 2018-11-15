A Peaky Blinders movie is currently in development, according to director Otto Bathurst. Bathurst directed the first three episodes of the series and is currently out promoting his Robin Hood movie, which stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. There has been talks of a Peaky Blinders movie in the past, but it looks like it could be coming closer to actually happening now. Season 5 started filming back in September, and fans are hoping that an early spring premiere date is announced soon.

In a new interview, Otto Bathurst was asked about the Peaky Blinders movie. Bathurst revealed that the movie is currently in development, which should come as great new for fans who have been waiting for any updates about the project and even Season 5. Bathurst had this to say about the status of the project.

"I think it's actually being written. I think Steve, Steven Knight the writer, I think they're planning something, yeah."

Back in 2016, Peaky Blinders creator Steve Knight spoke about the idea of a movie, noting that there had been some discussion about it. He concluded that thought by saying that it was, "probably going to" happen. However, there hasn't been any news of a movie since then, which makes Otto Bathurst's announcement that much bigger. Season 4 ended in December of last year, so fans have been waiting for any news regarding Season 5. There really hasn't been too much of a focus on the possibility of a movie, but that has definitely all changed now. Knight had previously said that he wanted to tell the complete story in seven or eight seasons, so maybe this big screen project could help to end the story.

Actor Cillian Murphy was asked about the idea of doing a Peaky Blinders movie back in 2016, after Steve Knight made his comments. But Murphy didn't seem to interested in the idea of a movie. He said, "I'm sort of like, Eh, yeah, I don't know, I'm not sure." The actor stars in the hit series and seems just happy leaving the show as it is. Murphy explains.

"I love the idea theoretically, but it has to come at the right time, you know? You can't alienate the beautiful democratic thing of television where everyone just watches it."

While Cillian Murphy originally sounded unsure, he later added, "It's kind of a sexy idea, but I'll reserve judgement until the idea is presented to me." If Otto Bathurst is accurate in his statement, it looks like Murphy is going to have the idea of a Peaky Blinders movie presented to him in the near future, if it hasn't been already. For now, we'll just have to keep an eye out to see when Season 5 of the hit series returns to television. You can check out the interview with Otto Bathurst over at Yahoo Movies U.K.