A new update on the planned Peaky Blinders movie reveals that shooting is set to begin in 2023. As it stands now, filming has already been wrapped on the sixth and final season of the popular TV series. Speaking about the franchise at a panel at the BFI London Film Festival, creator Steven Knight noted that the season has been fully edited as well ahead of its premiere in Spring 2022. The plan from there is to begin production on the movie in 18 months from now.

"And then [after season 6 finishes] I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it," Knight said, per Variety. While this suggests Peaky Blinders will conclude its narrative with the upcoming movie adaptation, Knight teased that there could be "related" shows set in the same universe coming later, though he refuses to call them "spinoffs."

If it comes down to continuing Peaky Blinders with a spinoff, Steven Knight also says he probably wouldn't be back to steer the ship. He says he would rather "pass on the baton," letting a new writer take a crack at where else to go in this world. As far as which characters or potential storylines could branch out with a separate series, it's probably best to wait until the movie arrives to get an idea of how things are left at the end of this story.

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family in the early 1900s in Birmingham, England. Its all-star cast includes names like Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, and Anya Taylor-Joy. It first aired on BBC Two in 2013 and has since found a global audience on Netflix. Previously, Knight suggested how Cillian Murphy's Tommy is at the heart of Peaky Blinders, but won't need to be if the franchise branches off.

"In the form it is in, it is absolutely impossible for this to work without Cillian," he told Birmingham Live. "As it grows and progresses, who knows? There may be worlds that are part of the Peaky world that are about someone else but he is the center around [which] everything orbits."

He added, "It will go on in another form, which will be the film, and beyond that we want to keep the world going. In other words, the story of Small Heath and the Shelby family will continue on. I want to keep it going until... whenever."

Star Sophie Rundle, who plays Ada Shelby, also teased what's to come with her character in a Digital Spy interview, saying, "She's just cooler than ever. I think that [creator] Steve [Knight] has said that this is going to be the last, so you can imagine - it's going to be all guns blazing. It's always, you know, really rock and roll. But it's the last series, [so] everyone's going to be really going for it. It feels exciting and sad. We're all really pleased that we're getting to make it and tell more of the story. But yeah, Ada's just as badass as ever. She always is."

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is coming in Spring 2022. The movie will start shooting in 2023 but there's no release window yet announced. This news comes to us from Variety.