Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has now confirmed that the hit BBC crime series will be wrapped up with a movie. It was recently revealed that the show in its current televised format will end with the upcoming sixth season, with Knight having teased that "the story will continue in another form." Well, it looks like that "other form" will be a Peaky Blinders movie, something that Knight is confident will happen in order to end the show the way he always envisioned.

"Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Knight had previously expressed interest in wrapping up the crime drama's TV run with a seventh season, but sadly the ongoing situation has caused ongoing delays, ultimately resulting in Knight having to end a season earlier than anticipated. There has been a talk of a Peaky Blinders movie for some time, and while there are currently no details regarding what the feature length adventures of Tommy Shelby and the gang will involve, it makes sense to go down the movie root in order to bring the story to an end.

Debuting back in 2013, Peaky Blinders follows Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the dangerous leader of the Peaky Blinders, a criminal gang based in Birmingham in 1919. The fifth season of the show aired last year on BBC One, and proved to be the most popular season of the show so far bringing in an average of 7 million viewers per episode.

The series ended with Tommy Shelby and the gang in a precarious position following the failed assassination of Oswald Mosley, with cracks in the family beginning to form due to the ambitions of Michael. The last moments of the series finale saw Tommy continuing to succumb to the mental trauma he has been suffering from since the beginning of the show, culminating with him facing down a hallucination of his dead wife while pointing a gun at his head, seemingly poised to pull the trigger.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach has recently hyped up the sixth and final series saying, "This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve's uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times."

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is currently in production following several delays caused by the ongoing global situation. While details are still under wraps, Knight has previously said that he was planting seeds in season 5, with the plan to continue them later on, particularly the idea "that fascism is afoot."

Peaky Blinders features an ensemble cast, led by Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and Finn Cole as the top tanking members of the infamous gang. The likes of Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy are all expected to return, with Boardwalk Empire's Stephen Graham also joining the cast in an undisclosed, but likely crucial, role.

Interestingly, a movie may not be the last we see of the Peaky Blinders, with Knight having previously revealing that he has been approached about a spinoff ballet version and a West End musical. This comes to us from Deadline.