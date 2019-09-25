Emmy winner Shia LaBeouf (Transformers franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) stars alongside Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Suspiria, The Social Network) in The Peanut Butter Falcon, arriving on Digital November 5 and on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD and On Demand November 12 from Lionsgate.

The Peanut Butter Falcon, about a young man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler, also stars Oscar nominee John Hawkes (2010, Best Supporting Actor, Winter's Bone), Zack Gottsagen (Bulletproof), Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Thomas Haden Church (2004, Best Supporting Actor, Sideways), and Oscar® nominee Bruce Dern (2013, Best Actor, Nebraska) From the producers of Little Miss Sunshine, The Peanut Butter Falcon is "full of heart and packed with humor" (Jeremy Dick, MovieWeb).

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak's return, to join them on their journey.

Bring home The Peanut Butter Falcon and celebrate the adventure while diving deeper into the production with a photo gallery and behind-the-scenes featurette. The Peanut Butter Falcon Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

The Peanut Butter Falcon Blu-ray / DVD special features:

• Photo Gallery

• "Zack's Story: The Making of Peanut Butter Falcon" Featurette