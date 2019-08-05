Good grief! The legendary Peanuts comic strip turns 70 and to celebrate the occasion, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release a gorgeous, collectible Blu-ray™ giftset comprised of three iconic animated holiday specials packaged in a limited edition Snoopy doghouse giftset! Titled Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection Limited Edition, this collection will be released on October 1, 2019 and will include It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as six additional Peanuts specials that are re-mastered/restored, plus brand-new special features. All nine specials will be released on Blu-ray™ with a digital copy. This must-own box set comes with two additional, keepsake collectibles, including an exclusive Snoopy figurine and a Charlie Brown holiday book. This is a numbered, limited edition set with only 25,000 total sets available. It's the perfect idea for seasonal gift-giving! Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection Limited Edition will retail for $99.99 SRP ($141.00 in Canada).

Celebrate the holidays with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Sally, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty and the rest of your favorite Peanuts characters with this must-own, all-new collectors' set. For 70 years, Peanuts have entertained fans with their heartwarming adventures. The first Peanuts holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, which was produced by Lee Mendelson, directed by Bill Melendez and featured a catchy jazzy score by pianist Vince Guaraldi, won an Emmy® Award and served as the springboard for dozens of enormously successful television specials, which followed in subsequent years.

Created by Charles M. Schulz, one of the most influential cartoonists of all time, Peanuts, which focused on the lives of a group of young children, premiered in seven newspapers in 1950 and went on to become one of the most popular and longest running comic strips. At the peak of its popularity, Peanuts was published in over 75 countries and was translated into 21 languages. Peanuts became one of the most powerful brands in entertainment, after taking a leap from the pages of newspapers onto television, film, books, music, merchandise, theme parks and much more.

"Peanuts is an enduring classic. After 70 years, it continues to be a favorite with fans of all ages due to its timeless messages and appeal," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. She added, "Peanuts characters are recognized globally. They have influenced pop culture and continue to captivate the hearts of viewers of all ages. To commemorate Peanuts' milestone, 70th anniversary, we created this unique collector's item, which pays tribute to the beloved cartoon with three of its most widely- recognized television specials which are available fully remastered and restored on Blu-ray™, in this new, beautiful limited edition set."

Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection Limited Edition features the acclaimed, legendary holiday-inspired It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The festivities continue with six additional, delightful seasonal specials including It's Magic, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown's All-Stars, The Mayflower Voyagers, Play it Again, Charlie Brown, It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown and It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown. This year, the holidays will be merry and bright with the Peanuts gang joining in the celebration!

